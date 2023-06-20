Home » Loss at the start in Halle – sport.ORF.at
Loss at the start in Halle – sport.ORF.at

Loss at the start in Halle – sport.ORF.at

Dominic Thiem was eliminated in the first round of the ATP lawn tournament in Halle. The Lower Austrian, who was still struggling for his form, lost to local hero Alexander Zverev on Tuesday on Center Court after 78 minutes 3: 6 4: 6.

Breaks to 4: 2 in the first set and 5: 4 in the second set were enough for Zverev to decide the match. In the round of 16, the German meets Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Thiem, who is currently 89th in the world rankings – and thus 66 positions behind Zverev – surprisingly failed right at the start of the Challenger tournament in Perugia. He received a wild card at the top-class Wimbledon preparation tournament in Westphalia.

