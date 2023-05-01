Young forest worker dead in a gully in South Tyrol – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, APRIL 30 – This morning the body of a 20-year-old forestry worker was found in a gully in the locality of Töllgraben, at about 1,000 meters above sea level, in the mountains above Parcines. Yesterday evening the young man had not returned home and from this morning to dawn the Alpine Rescue and the Guardia di Finanza were looking for him. It was identified by the helicopter crew of the Aiut Alpin Dolomites. From the first information the accident at work is excluded, it is thought instead that the young man, whose body was recovered with the winch, accidentally slipped and fell into the gully. (HANDLE).

