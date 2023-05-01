Home » Young forest worker dead in a gully in South Tyrol – Trentino AA/S
News

Young forest worker dead in a gully in South Tyrol – Trentino AA/S

by admin
Young forest worker dead in a gully in South Tyrol – Trentino AA/S

Yesterday he didn’t come home and the search started this morning

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, APRIL 30 – This morning the body of a 20-year-old forestry worker was found in a gully in the locality of Töllgraben, at about 1,000 meters above sea level, in the mountains above Parcines. Yesterday evening the young man had not returned home and from this morning to dawn the Alpine Rescue and the Guardia di Finanza were looking for him. It was identified by the helicopter crew of the Aiut Alpin Dolomites. From the first information the accident at work is excluded, it is thought instead that the young man, whose body was recovered with the winch, accidentally slipped and fell into the gully. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy