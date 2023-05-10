Young man attacked 10 people with a knife in an orphanage in Poland

An atrocious event caused fear in an orphanage in the city of Lodz, in Poland, this Wednesday May 10th. A 19-year-old boy entered the premises and attacked 10 people with a knife, one of whom ended up dead and the other nine seriously injured.

Spokesperson Aneta Sobieraj reported that the deceased person was under 16 years of age that she was admitted to the orphanage and that five of the injured had to be hospitalized.

According to what was reported by the spokesman for the Poviat headquarters of the State Fire Service, Marcin Zwierzak -in the local media Kalisz24-, andThe attacker would have previously been a student of the institution and would have entered the facilities to attack a teacher and other residents.

After the citizens alerted the authorities of what happened, sand managed to capture the attacker hours later at his homewhere he had fled after committing the crime.

At the moment, the identity of the alleged offender is unknown and investigations against him are underway.

News in development…

Fifteen children die in boat capsizing in Nigeria

At least fifteen children died this Tuesday as a result of the shipwreck of a boat in a river in the state of Sokotoin the northwest of Nigeria, confirmed today the Police of the African nation.

“We can confirm the recovery of 15 bodies after A boat carrying 36 children capsized in the Shagari River in the Shagari local government area yesterday morning,” Sokoto police spokesman Sanusi Abubakar said by phone.

Mourning in Nigeria for the capsizing of a boat full of children

“The bodies recovered are those of thirteen girls and two boys. 21 were rescued alive and are receiving treatment at the hospital.”the spokesman explained. The children were traveling to collect firewood when the accident took place, the causes of which have not yet been established, Abubakar added.

It is worth noting that ship accidents, often caused by overloading ships and poor regulation of water transport, are common in nigeriaespecially in the north. At least ten people died last January due to the sinking of a ship of precarious construction in the waters of the Niger River, in the north of the African country.

Also, another 76 people died last October due to the sinking of a boat in the state of Anambra (southeastern Nigeria) after an engine failure.

Nigeria, the Giant of Africa

nigeria, officially Federal Republic of Nigeria, is a country in West Africa, bordered by Niger to the north, Chad to the northeast, Cameroon to the east, and Benin to the west. Its southern coast is located in the Gulf of Guinea in the Atlantic Ocean.

Its southern coast is located in the Gulf of Guinea in the Atlantic Ocean. The federation comprises 36 states and one federal territory, where the capital, Abuja, is located. The constitution defines Nigeria as a democratic secular state.

Nigeria is often referred to as the “Giant of Africa”due to its large population and economy. With 206 million inhabitants, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and the seventh most populous country in the world.7​8​9​ Nigeria has the third largest youth population in the world, after India and China, with more than 90 million of its population under the age of eighteen. Nigeria is the 20th largest economy in the world as of 2015, worth more than $500 billion and $1 trillion in terms of nominal GDP and purchasing power parity, respectively.1213 The debt ratio / 2013 GDP was 11 percent.

With information from EFE Agency*