Home » Chevron will begin second phase to boost Venezuela’s oil production
News

Chevron will begin second phase to boost Venezuela’s oil production

by admin
Chevron will begin second phase to boost Venezuela’s oil production

Chevron hopes to increase oil production to 160,000 barrels a day this year.

Since it restarted operations on Venezuelan soil, Chevron has recovered around $220 million

The US oil company Chevron will begin in June the second phase of the project signed to boost oil production in Venezuela and recover all of what the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) owes it.

Sources related to the matter told the Reuters news agency that the amount owed by PDVSA is $3 billion. Likewise, Chevron aims to recover $750 million in unpaid debts and dividends by the end of 2023, while the remaining $3 billion is expected to be obtained by 2025.

However, the North American oil company has recovered, since it restarted operations on Venezuelan soil, around $220 million, according to the sources.

Chevron y Pdvsa

Both PDVSA and Chevron have been obtaining what they expected after signing the agreement: Venezuelan crude is exported to the US and the Caribbean nation obtains royalties and benefits for workers, as well as future profits, reported Banking and Business.

In the second stage of the project, Chevron expects to increase oil production to 160,000 barrels a day this year and by 2024, increase it to 200,000 bpd.

Likewise, it requested PDVSA to be assigned storage tanks to improve the management of diluents and crude oil sent from the Orinoco Oil Belt.

Also read:

Homeland blew the fence! Pay super bonus of $400

Fuente

New Digital Press

Avatar of Eulogia Beatriz Herrera Osorio

Degree in social communication LUZ.

See also  One action of the head sheep Nearly 100 goats in Henan jumped off the cliff collectively and fell to their deaths | Hui County | NTDTV Online

You may also like

Preventing Disaster Risks Zhejiang Provincial National Disaster Prevention...

Fermo and Macerata, 7 million to relaunch the...

After Punjab, the decision to call for army...

Government and unions agreed on a 14.62% salary...

The 10 best books for learning German

Young man attacked 10 people with a knife...

Xi Jinping’s trip to Hebei丨Into Xiongan Intercity Station...

Environmental protection and enhancement interventions in areas of...

Mandatory use of the CBP One app violates...

Juanda Caribe told details about the false engagement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy