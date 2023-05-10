BLACK STONE CHERRY – brand new album announced. The first single is called “Nervous”!

BLACK STONE CHERRY are pleased to announce their eighth studio album, Screamin’ At The Sky, due for release on Friday, September 29th through Mascot Records. The first single “Nervous” is already available!



Today the band unveiled another new track, “Nervous”, along with an official music video, which will be released to coincide with the launch of album pre-orders. published earlier this year BLACK STONE CHERRY the album’s lead single, “Out of Pocket,” which became a crowd favorite at the band’s final shows.

The Kentucky-based band, consisting of Chris Robertson (vocals/guitar), Ben Wells (guitar/vocals) and drummer John-Fred Young (drums/vocals), will be joined by their “new” bassist Steve Jewell on the recordings Jr. (ex-Otis) supported. Steve will be more than familiar to fans of the band, having joined BLACK STONE CHERRY in 2021.

The guys tell about the new video:

“Filming the video for ‘Nervous’ was an amazing experience. Like being on a movie set! We spent the day in an old paint factory-turned-production studio that had all of these amazing sets for TV and movies. The actor, Mateo Palmitier, did an AMAZING job as the lead character and it was such a cool experience seeing all of these visions come to life thanks to our director, Kyle Loftus and his incredible team. We love how the video will go between our performance, a great story line, and some killer visuals!”

Regarding the new album, BLACK STONE CHERRY continue:

“Every band that puts out a new record will tell you they are excited – as they should be. However, we may take the award for being the most excited about releasing a new album into the world! We can guarantee that it’ll move you in one way or another. We had a lot to say lyrically, musically, and sonically. We pushed ourselves to create not only something relevant, but also pushing the envelope to bend the trend. We are truly proud of this collection of songs and we hope you’ll celebrate it with us.”

Screamin’ At The Sky features all new material co-written during the tour. When it came time to record, BSC decided to do something they had always dreamed of: recording an album at the Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky – a legendary 1020 seat venue built in 1934 and boasting superb acoustics has. “Every time we played at the Plaza we wondered what it would sound like to record drums there. In the end we decided to stake everything on one card,” says Chris. In June 2022, the band rented the entire building, bringing with them all their recording gear and their trusty engineer, Jordan Westfall. They set up the basement as a control room and the stage as a live drum room. The time between the recording sessions and the unbelievable room ambience made BSC a career highlight.

BLACK STONE CHERRY’s latest album, The Human Condition, released in October 2020, was their sixth consecutive #1 debut in the UK Rock Albums Chart. The album’s lead single, “Again”, was the band’s most successful single in over 10 years in America, charting at No. 15, and their best-ever Canadian album to chart a Top 15. The album has been streamed 50 million times worldwide. Over the years, BSC has both headlined and rocked 12,000 arenas and shared the stage with a host of superstars including Alter Bridge, Def Leppard, Gov’t Mule, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company, Mötorhead, Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, The Darkness and ZZ Top. In 2018, BSC performed to a crowd of 100,000 at the Download Festival as main support for Guns N’ Roses and in 2021 the band played at the venerable Royal Albert Hall, immortalized on the 2022 live DVD Live From The Royal Albert Hall…Y’All became.

Tracklisting:

1. Out Of Pocket

2. Screamin’ At The Sky

3. Nervous

4. When The Pain Comes

5. Show Me What It Feels Like

6. ROAR

7. Smile, World

8. The Mess You Made

9. Who Are You Today?

10. Not Afraid

11. Here’s To The Hopeless

12. You Can Have It All

