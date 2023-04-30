Merry, we are doing good job, I feel confidence of the club – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 30 – “Do I feel the confidence of the club? I have felt it since I returned. This is the most difficult moment, we are at the end of the season and unfortunately we have not returned to face Lazio. But we are making a good job, there are important young players and it would be nice to finish in the top four. One thing at a time, I’m happy to be at Juventus.” Thus, from the microphones of Dazn, Massimiliano Allegri in the aftermath of Bologna-Juventus.



“We would have lost a match like this a week ago – he says again -, so let’s see the positive things and work on what we need to improve. It’s not easy for young players, they have few appearances for Juve. We’ve earned one point over Lazio and we keep the advantage over our pursuers, but we need to win on Wednesday. We spent a lot in the first half and, in the second half, when we brought them close to the box we did good things. To play high, everyone needs to be available.” . How did you see Chiesa? “He is physically better, he played a good match today”. Then, on Sky Sport, a joke about Di Maria’s non-call-up: “he had an ankle that bothered him, when one is half and a half I leave him at home. The healthy ones have to come on the bench”.



(ANSA).

