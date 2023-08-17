Home » YOUNG MAN WHO WAS DISAPPEARED FOUND DEAD « cde News
HERNANDARIAS (special envoy) On Tuesday afternoon, a corpse was found in a state of putrefaction. It was in a vacant lot in the Trigal III neighborhood, in Hernandarias.

This is Édgar David López Chaparro, 21 years old, who had been missing since August 11.

The sister of the deceased reported the finding to the National Police, the Assistant Prosecutor, Attorney Perla López, appeared. The Forensic Doctor diagnosed as the cause of death “mechanical asphyxia by hanging.”

