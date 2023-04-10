Home News A more natural beer! Corona transforms its production model
The 100% local production of Cerveza Corona, the brand of Bavaria’s global portfolio, in line with the company’s commitment to make a transition to renewable energies, It will begin to produce with solar energy from 2024.

Under this premise, the brand together with the DAVID agency, launches a photographic exhibition to visually expose the connection of beer with the sun as part of nature and its essencewhich will now be stronger than ever.

The collection of images, made by the photographer Martín Köhler, was executed with total care in composition and color to result in clean, high-quality photographs as is the brand and what it seeks to convey, showing the unmistakable silhouette of the beer projected by the sun.

Corona is born in nature. She is inspired by his strength, by the sea, on the beach, by sunsets and the sun. We are a brand that defends the natural and inspires the world to value and preserve the paradise in which we live. Therefore, with this proposal we want to visually show the highest meaning of being a beer connected to nature through the sun. For us, the fact that our local production will be made with solar energy is an important announcement.and we want to expose it in the most appropriate and beautiful way possible with these photographs”, assured Juanita León, director of global brands and crafts of Bavaria.

