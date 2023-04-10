Home Sports Boston Bruins break NHL regular season win record
24 hours after equaling the record for regular season wins (62), shared by the Detroit Red Wings (in 1995-1996) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (in 2018-1019), the Boston Bruins have become the only holders of this record, Sunday. Winners at the Philadelphia Flyers (5-3), they now have 63 wins this season, against 17 losses (including five after overtime).

With two more games to go, the Bruins are aiming for another prestigious record: the most points scored in the regular season. They have 131 and the record is 132, by the Montreal Canadiens in 1976-77.

But the legendary Quebec franchise established this mark at a time when draws existed in the NHL and not overtime (rule changed in 2005); we also played fewer games in the regular season (80 against 82 today).

