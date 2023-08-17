Why do we like it so much and what to do to lower your intake?

The big question when it comes to taking care of ourselves in what we eat is, among other things: with sugar or sweetener? It happens to all of us that we look at the labeling of the products and many times we buy thinking that it may be the right thing to consume. And it turns out that it is not so. Then comes the other question: Mascabo sugar, sweeteners, honey, natural stevia? We all die for something sweet (bread, soft drinks, desserts) even though we know it is not friendly to our health.

“The most important thing we have to know is that we are born with an innate taste for sweets, that we bring with us. The good thing would be not to continue stimulating him so muchonce we were born, because we are always going to have that preference for sweets”, dice Eliana Quesada, Graduate in Nutrition (MP 8443).

Do not accustom the palate so much to that flavor. We have to make room for the other flavors. The biggest problem, although our body needs glucose, is not that if or if we get it from refined white sugar, we also get it from milk (glucose and galactose), carbohydrates (flour, noodles), in the body it is ends up turning into glucose. Eliana Quesada, Graduate in Nutrition (MP 8443).

The proposal is to return to the original flavors, those without additives of any kind, to try each food as it is. Among other curiosities, it is medically proven that lowering the intake of sugars or not consuming them helps considerably to lose weight.

«The ideal would be to become more accustomed to the natural flavors of infusions and food. Honey, pet sugar, stevia could be used, sweeteners are harmful at the pancreatic level, but one such as sucralose is usually recommended. The important thing is to know that it has to be in a very small amount because it is not just that sweetener since it is also present in 0% soft drinks and in packages, among others. We are eating more sweetener than the allowed limit.”alert.

Another factor to take into account is that we have to movedoing some sport, even a simple walk four times a week can considerably improve our health. “If we consume excess sugar and foods with high fructose corn syrup and we don’t move, it is the perfect combo to generate metabolic syndrome: hypertriglyceridemia, insulin resistance that can also be pre-diabetes and/or fatty liver, for mention any»concludes the professional.





