Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform Rock presentation in front of Santa Ana Cathedral

The concert will take place within the framework of the Fiestas Julias 2023 and will have the imposing façade of the illuminated Cathedral of Santa Ana as its backdrop.

Attendees will enjoy musical themes belonging to legendary bands such as: AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Bon Jovi, among others.

This concert that will take place next Tuesday, July 25, at 6:00 pm, fuses rock with symphony and is the result of the work agreement between the Santa Ana mayor’s office and the Ministry of Culture, reported Mayor Gustavo Acevedo. .

