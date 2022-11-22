Yueyang City Tourism Development Promotion Conference Held

19 cultural tourism projects signed with an investment of more than 20 billion yuan

Huasheng Online, November 21st (all-media reporter Zhang Xuan and Xu Dianbo) Today, the Tourism Development Promotion Conference of Yueyang City was held. Cultural and tourism leaders, experts and scholars from all over the country gathered on the banks of Dongting and South Lake to plan for the development of cultural tourism and look forward to the bright future of Yueyang’s cultural tourism industry. Lai Mingyong, vice chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting.

At the meeting, 19 major cultural and tourism projects were signed together, with a total investment of 21.946 billion yuan, which will greatly enrich Yueyang’s tourism industry; 5 tourism promotion and marketing cooperation contracts were signed, which will transport 250,000 national tourists to Yueyang in 2023. At the same time, Yueyang City’s tourism boutique routes and Yueyang City’s major cultural tourism festivals were released, three-dimensionally displaying new formats and new scenarios of Yueyang’s cultural tourism, and multi-dimensionally displaying the fruitful achievements of Yueyang’s tourism industry development.

Tourism is booming, and all industries are booming. Yueyang City is known as the “Gateway of Northern Hunan”. It has won the victory of rivers and lakes and embraces the beauty of mountains and rivers. At present, there are 193 scenic spots in the territory, such as Yueyang Tower, Junshan Island, Quzi Temple, Zhang Guying Ancient Buildings, and 22 national key cultural relics protection units. There are 8 items for the protection of the first-level intangible cultural heritage, and 1 item for the Representative List of Human Intangible Cultural Heritage. In 2021, Yueyang City was successfully selected into the 2021 (first) Top 100 Cultural Cities in China, and its cultural tourism industry will rank among the 100 billion industries.