During the opening ceremony of the Provincial Games, these road sections will be limited to traffic

Please choose the means of transportation reasonably, and choose the travel route and time in advance.

Yueyang Evening News (Reporter Luo Kai) The opening ceremony of the 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held at the Municipal Sports Center on the evening of September 8, and previews will be held at the Yueyang Sports Center on the evenings of September 2 and 5. The Municipal Traffic Police Detachment issued a notice yesterday. In order to ensure the safe and smooth progress of the event, in accordance with relevant regulations, it was decided to implement traffic control on relevant areas and road sections.

The control time is 9:00-22:30 on September 2, 9:00-22:30 on September 5, and 9:00-22:30 on September 8.

The control area is the enclosed area (excluding the above-mentioned roads) east of Changkang Road, north of Yueyang Avenue, west of Jinfengqiao Road, and south of County Road 026.

Controlled roads include Meizishi North Road, Datang North Road, Datang South Road, Fenshuilong Road, Yunfeng Road, Wazipo Road, Yunjing Road, internal roads of the Sports Center, Baling East Road Baishiling Intersection to Jinfengqiao Intersection section.

During the control period, motor vehicles with the last Arabic numeral of 2, 4, 6, 8, and 0 on the license plate of small cars (including taxis) are prohibited from passing in the control area; dangerous chemical transport vehicles, heavy (medium) vehicles are prohibited Trucks, trailers, and professional operation vehicles are allowed to pass through the restricted area (except for vehicles with opening ceremony passes).

At the same time, Meizishi North Road, Datang North Road, Yunfeng Road, Wazipo Road, and the internal roads of the Sports Center will be fully closed from 9:00 to 22:30 on September 2, 5 and 8. Vehicle access and parking (except vehicles with opening ceremony passes).

Datang South Road and Fenshuilong Road will be fully closed from 16:30 to 22:30 on September 2, 5, and 8, and all vehicles are prohibited from passing and parking (except vehicles with opening ceremony passes).

From 17:30 to 22:30 on September 2, 5, and 8, the road section from Baishiling intersection of Baling East Road to Jinfengqiao intersection will be completely closed. Traffic control is prohibited, all vehicles are prohibited from passing and parking, and all vehicles are prohibited from driving from Changkang Road (107 National Highway) into Baling East Road (except for vehicles with opening ceremony passes).

During the restricted hours, vehicles with opening passes must be parked in designated areas.

Yueyang traffic police reminded that the opening ceremony of the Provincial Games has a large number of people, large scale and high standards. Please choose the means of transportation reasonably, choose the travel route and travel time in advance, and consciously obey the traffic police command to jointly create a civilized and harmonious traffic environment. . Please understand and support the general public for the inconvenience caused by the temporary traffic control.