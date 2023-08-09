Yulimar Rojas, queen of world athletics, is inspired by Diomedes Díaz to jump: these videos confirm it

Through a series of videos posted on her social networks, Yulimar Rojas, the undisputed dominator of the world triple jump, demonstrated her fanaticism for the greatest idol of vallenato, Diomedes Díaz.

The Venezuelan athlete shared her passion for the songs of the late singer-songwriter and unleashed a wave of comments and reactions among her followers and media.

El Cacique de La Junta was one of the most influential artists in the history of Vallenato music. Despite his controversial life, his songs endure over time and remain favorites for fans of all ages.

Videos posted on Yulimar’s social networks show her singing lyrics to Diomedes Díaz songs with enthusiasm, such as ‘Throw the first stone’, ‘Eras ​​mi Vida’ and ‘Mis mejor días’, three of El Cacique’s countless hits.

One of the videos shows Yulimar Rojas training while listening to the song “Throw the first stone” at full blast, which appears on the album “Volver a vivir” and is written by Fabián Corrales.

In another, the athlete dances and sings -in what seems to be the living room of her house- the song ‘Eras ​​mi vida’ (My biography 1997).

In a third video, Yulimar appears listening to ‘My best days’, a song by Diomedes himself, which appears on the album ‘El regreso del cóndor’.

As the gold medalist from the last Tokyo Olympic Games prepares to compete in the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which will take place in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27, her followers await more publications that reveal this facet of the athlete who conquered the world of the long jump.

It should be remembered that Yulimar Rojas, 27, is originally from Venezuela where vallenato is a musical genre that is deeply rooted.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Yulimar Rojas achieved his dream of winning the gold medal by surpassing his best mark and breaking the world record and Olympic record with a jump of 15.67 m.

Just eight months after his Olympic gold, Rojas retained his title and surpassed his record at the World Indoor Championships with an impressive mark of 15.74 meters. With this victory, the Venezuelan athlete became the first in history to win three consecutive triple jump titles in this Championship (2016, 2018 and 2022).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

