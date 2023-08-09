DRC: Germany is following the preparations for the Future elections very closely – Capsud.net

The president of the CENI had this Wednesday in Kinshasa, a fruitful meeting with a delegation of German deputies.

Preparations for future elections in the DRC were at the center of their discussions.

Speaking as spokesperson at the end of the meeting, Julia Klockner indicated that Germany is following the preparations for these future elections very closely.

« In Germany, we are very interested in what is happening in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and are following the preparations for the elections very closely. It is for this reason that we have come to inquire about the situation. And know how the electoral process is being organized. I thank the President of the CENI and his team very much on behalf of the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation for the interview. This edified us on the course of the process which should lead to the elections scheduled for December 20, 2023. The enrollment process is a very important step in creating trust. This, so that credible, transparent and inclusive elections can be held as desired.“, she said.

What you need to know about this German structure

The Konrad-Adenauer Foundation is a German think tank associated with the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU). Founded in 1955 by Bruno Heck. The foundation has headquarters near Bonn and in Berlin. With the objectives of promoting freedom, peace and justice to encourage the deepening of development cooperation.

Note that the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation is visiting Kinshasa. The duration of their stays in Kinshasa is 3 days. Soi6 of the foundation On an official visit to Kinshasa, from August 7 to 10, 2023. This group of German parliamentarians is in Kinshasa accompanied by Jakob Kerstan, resident representative of the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation.

Emongo Gerome

