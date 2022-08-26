[NTD, Beijing time, August 25, 2022]On August 24, in the Yulong Snow Mountain Scenic Spot in Lijiang, Yunnan, a couple of newlyweds were accidentally struck by lightning while taking their wedding photos. The bride was rescued and the groom died.

On the 25th, the news of #groom tragically passed away due to lightning strikes while taking wedding photos was posted on Weibo. The video posted on the Internet shows that in the Yulong Snow Mountain Scenic Area, a group of people carried a man and hurriedly sent him to first aid.

A tourist told “The Paper” that the incident happened at 15:00 on the 24th, near the Blue Moon Valley, and it rained intermittently, but there was no thunder.

Another witness told the Metro Express that a couple of newlyweds were taking wedding photos at the time. “Suddenly, a thunderbolt struck, and the eyes suddenly lit up. The sound was so loud that it almost deafened my ears.” .

“When we looked back, we found that two people were hit together.” The man said that he heard the photographer and makeup artist shouting to call 110 and 120. The bride was rescued after a while, and the groom remained silent. , and was still resuscitating until the paramedics came.

The staff of the emergency center of the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Scenic Spot confirmed to the media that the groom was struck by lightning and died.

On the 25th, the Management Committee of Lijiang Yulong Snow Mountain Provincial Tourism Development Zone issued a notice saying that at 13:34 on August 24, there was an accidental lightning strike in Yunshanping of Yulong Snow Mountain, and Ruan Moumou died after the rescue was invalid.

Many netizens feel very sorry for this tragic incident: “The official announcement! I thought it was fake, but I didn’t expect it to be true. It’s such a pity!”

“I feel sorry for the bride, I don’t know how long it will take her to get out of her sadness.” “A happy event turns into nothing, what a miserable couple!” “The saddest thing is the groom’s parents.”

A Yunnan netizen said: “The rainy days in Yunnan came suddenly. Yesterday afternoon, it was also a sunny day. It rained suddenly. I feel that they (the new couple) might not have rained when they went up. When I hit the first thunder, I can only say that it was really unfortunate.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/responsible editor: Wen Hui)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/08/25/a103510657.html