A deeply topical film

If many formal and content elements can refer to the past of Cronenberg’s cinema, there is immediately in “Crimes of the Future” a profoundly topical reasoning around the theme of waste and consumption, accompanied by a series of performative sequences of great suggestion.

There are references to different body artists, such as Stelarc and Orlan, in this cultured film full of interpretative ideas of various kinds: the readings around this feature film can be numerous, also for the scenographies used and the aesthetic games enhanced by a beautiful photograph and from a suggestive soundtrack.

Involving in the first part, the film unfortunately loses a bit over the minutes, due to a series of excessively verbose scenes and very little relevant characters, but it remains one of the unmissable titles of this season and among the most rich in symbolic elements to think about.

Rimini

Among the novelties in the room there is also “Rimini”, the new work by Ulrich Seidl, who returned to fictional cinema nine years after “Paradise: Hope”.

At the center of the narrative is Richie Bravo, an Austrian singer who lives in Rimini, performing in retirement homes and second-rate clubs for his audience, made up of elderly German-speaking people. After returning home for his mother’s funeral, Richie returns to Rimini and resumes his squalid existence, until the arrival of his daughter, whom he hasn’t seen for a very long time.