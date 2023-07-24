Zacke and ambulance collide

Zacke and the ambulance collided. Photo: 7aktuell.de/Simon Adomat/7aktuell.de | Simon Adomat

The rack railway and an ambulance collided in an accident on Monday afternoon. The driver of the car was injured and taken to a hospital.

In an accident between the Zacke and an ambulance on Monday afternoon in Stuttgart-Degerloch, two people were injured and there was property damage. According to the police, the 39-year-old driver of the ambulance drove around 2:30 p.m.

In the process, it collided with the cogwheel railway coming from the right in the junction area. The train’s bicycle trolley derailed and Epplestrasse had to be completely closed.

The driver and her 18-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries in the accident. The woman went to a clinic. The police estimate the property damage at several tens of thousands of euros. The roadblock caused traffic delays at the time the accident was recorded.

