Rookie enthusiasm can often make a difference, especially at the start of the season. The start of the domestic competition was no exception. Karviná is the only one advancing from the second league and Zlín was completely surprised at home. Two of its players figure in the ideal line-up of the 1st round of the Fortuna football league according to Sport.cz. Slavia and Mladá Boleslav also have two representatives in the eleven. Decide who was the player of the round in the attached poll.

