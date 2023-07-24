Rimini Comix: the scorching sun didn’t stop the cosplayers!!!!

Summer is synonymous with holidays, sea, sun and …. Rimini Comics. An event that for years now has attracted many fans of pop culture but also the simple curious and above all many cosplayers.

The event, whose pulsating fulcrum was Piazzale Federico Fellini, was peacefully invaded, bringing so much joy and color, by enthusiasts of all ages who gave life to a weekend of 15-16 July 2023 to a big nerd party.

An opportunity not to be missed which, in addition to the vast and rich market exhibition, puts the ingenuity and humor of the various cosplayers in the spotlight, ranging from manga and anime heroes to comics superheroes but also games, TV series and vintage characters from cult works.

The Rimini kermesse has managed to make culture an instrument of participation, aggregation and personal enrichment in one of the most popular holiday destinations. A seaside event that brings many events to the city including fashion shows, performances, conferences, concerts and moments of comics dissemination as well as tributes to important works that have popularized pop art such as the case of the Winx.

One of the central moments is the cosplay show that this year brought the One Piece anime gathering to the stage with 115 participants, a real record.

Under a scorching sun, no one wanted to miss out, bringing their own sartorial creation and being immortalized in the suggestive areas around the Gran Hotel.

The only negative peculiarity was not finding news of the fair in the days adjacent to it, in the local newspaper “Il resto del Carlino” which left many enthusiasts, on holiday in adjacent countries, unaware of this event which we can now count among the most important at a national level.