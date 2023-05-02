News Zangrillo, public work and training values that enrich everyone by admin May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 7 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Bosconia mayor's office would not evict indigenous people living on the Ruta del Sol 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post against La Rochelle, Exeter carries the last hopes of English rugby in crisis next post China’s largest shipping company COSCO SHIPPING Holdings’ first-quarter revenue “cut in half” | COSCO Group | Containers You may also like “Profession Reporter” on the Apennines — Environment May 2, 2023 From the foot of the war: the hailstorm... May 2, 2023 Riosucio: indigenous babies in a delicate state of... May 2, 2023 Ten dead and several injured leave an armed... May 2, 2023 Great performers of Christian music shone at the... May 2, 2023 The fifth D of Spataro to discover the... May 2, 2023 They capture a minibus on route 45AB circulating... May 2, 2023 Colombian textile company challenges with new business model May 2, 2023 F1, Here’s why Ferrari’s racing problems are related... May 2, 2023 Salvadoran Trade Union Unity and its bases endorse... May 2, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.