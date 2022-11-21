Home News Zannier new president of the Unesco Dolomites Foundation
Zannier new president of the Unesco Dolomites Foundation

The councilor for agri-food, forestry, fisheries and mountain resources of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Stefano Zannierit’s the new one president of the Unesco Dolomites Foundation. During the meeting of the board of directors of the body, today in Cortina d’Ampezzo, the handover took place with the outgoing president Mario Tonina, vice president of the Autonomous Province of Trento. The president of the Province of Belluno, Roberto Padrinwas named vice president

«It is an honor for me to receive the baton of president of the Foundation, aware of the importance of the role and of the work necessary to continue what has already been started by president Tonina, keeping the themes of sustainability but also of enhancement of all the peculiarities represented in an extraordinary unicum like that of the Unesco Dolomites – explained Zannier -. Always new challenges will characterize the future of the Foundation but they will be faced with the spirit of sharing and pragmatism essential to obtain flattering results. Zannier then recalled that «among the most important issues with which the Foundation will have to deal are the Winter Olympics, an event of enormous scope and value and tourism. With regard to this last aspect, the differences between the territories adhering to the Foundation are so significant that it is essential to define the level of the offer to be offered to the public, so as to guarantee both the environmental sustainability of the Dolomites area and the economic sustainability of the promotional actions undertaken.

