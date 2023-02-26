The insider then draws a parallel between the Spaniard and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™), who before moving to the Iwata-based factory team raced with the Petronas-branded M1s under the coordination of Zeelenberg: “When we put on a MotoGP™ and he felt right with his technical boss, with the team and everything else, in his own time, he grew up and finally won a title. It’s what we aspire to, with our riders,” he told motogp.com referring to the 2021 world champion, who had worked with him for the previous two years.