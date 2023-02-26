Reposted from: Beijing Business Daily

On February 26th, Wah Haw Haw Wow Entertainment Culture Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Wah Haw Haw”) and its idol group INTO1 posted five Weibo hot searches. In sharp contrast to the topic “painting style”, the agency behind INTO1, Wah Haw Haw, was also pushed to the hot search by fans’ complaints and dissatisfaction.

The weather has not yet fully recovered, but the tickets for the concert priced at 480-1080 yuan are all open-air tickets, and the acoustics at the scene are not good. According to fan Windy, after so many years of debut, it is a rare concert, the temperature is below zero, but the concert is held outdoors, whether it is 1080 yuan for the SVIP area or 480 yuan for the ordinary area, it is a standing ticket, and the sound quality of the live sound is also a bit noisy .

And this visit to the hot search list is not the first time that Wah Haw Haw has been complained by fans due to the effect of the event. In 2022, Wah Haw Haw Wow fans were dissatisfied because some members were absent from INTO1 group live broadcast activities, paid to watch and nested into peripheral sales; Fans shouted at him on the spot due to improper arrangement of the venue, which sparked online controversy at the time.

Although the company has been frequently searched for by fans, since its establishment in 2017 to the present six years, through the industry chain of idol discovery, training, cultivation, brokerage and fan economy, wow haw haw has also become popular in the mainland entertainment circle. Established a certain brand influence.

According to Wa Haw Haw’s official website, from Rocket Girls 101 to today’s INTO1, most of the idol groups that have made their debut through talent shows in recent years have won the right to operate by Wa Haw Haw. In terms of variety shows, the reality show “Tomorrow’s Son” produced by it has been updated to the fifth part.

At the same time, Wah Haw Wow also has artists including Mao Buyi, Ma Boqian, Zhao Tianyu, Zhou Zhennan, etc., and has been operating the popular idol group X Nine Youth Group for a long time. There are also many idol groups and personal digital albums, singles, and film and television drama OSTs. Waiting for music release.

At present, Wah Haw Wow has 16 holding companies, covering a wide range of business fields, including culture and art, entertainment, wholesale, and business services.

From Rocket Girls 101 to INTO1, Wah Haw Haw has the right to operate multiple audition idol groups, but the activities held by it sometimes receive high topic feedback at the same time with enthusiasm and doubts. Therefore, while the fan economy brings unlimited benefits to the company, the star-making mechanism and operation mode of wah haw haw has attracted much attention in the market.

According to the official website of Wow Haw Wow, the film and television team of Wow Haw Wow previously launched “Oh! My Majesty the Emperor” and “Extreme 17” and other online drama series, and according to Beacon Professional Edition, the drama series “Can’t Hide Secretly” was produced by Wah Haw Wow, and the filming was completed in 2022.

TV commentator Zhou Ru said that as an artist management company whose main business is cultivating idols, it is inevitable that this business will contribute too much to the company’s revenue, but a single business dependence will affect the stability of the company’s operations. It also puts forward more tests for the nature, and balances the business through the film and television field related to artist management, which is also responding to the challenge of stable operation.

According to Tianyancha, so far Wah Haw Wow has completed two rounds of financing. The first round of financing was in July 2017. The investors were Legend Capital, Huaxing Capital, and Loyal Valley Innovation Capital; the second was strategic financing, and the investors were Tencent.

