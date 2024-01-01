Zelensky promised to annihilate Russian forces and provide his Army with a million drones and F-16 planes

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, made a bold and defiant statement in his New Year’s message, promising to “destroy” the Russian army that has occupied part of Ukraine’s territory since February 2022. This declaration comes in the wake of heightened tensions and violence in the region, as Russia and Ukraine continue to engage in military conflict.

Zelensky’s strong words were accompanied by action, as he visited Avdivika, a city in eastern Ukraine besieged by Russian troops. During his visit, Zelensky outlined a plan to strengthen Ukraine’s military capabilities, including the procurement of at least one million drones by 2024, as well as the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets provided by Western allies. He emphasized that Ukraine has the capacity to achieve its objectives against Russia, irrespective of political changes in other countries.

The President also expressed his gratitude to international partners for their support and cooperation in strengthening Ukraine’s air defense system. As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, Zelensky affirmed that the Ukrainian nation remains steadfast and resolute in the face of adversity.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a statement asserting that Russia will emerge “even stronger” in 2024. In response to Russia’s aggressive actions, Ukrainian officials reported a new bombing raid on Ukraine in the hours leading up to New Year’s Eve, along with an accusation of a deadly air assault by Ukraine in a nearby Russian town. These events have further exacerbated the volatile situation in the region.

As the conflict intensifies, the international community watches with concern as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate. With information from various sources, including Europa Press, Reuters, and AFP, the urgent and volatile situation in the region underscores the pressing need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.