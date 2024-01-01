Domino’s Pizza gives an ‘IU photo card’ for the first order of the new year

(Photo provided by Domino’s Pizza)

Domino’s Pizza, a premium pizza brand, announced on the 1st that it will hold the ‘Hello 2024 IU Photo Card Distribution’ event, giving away exclusive model IU photo cards as the first promotion of the new year.

This event will be held for members online (homepage, mobile web, and app) from January 1st to 7th, the first day of the new year. For all pizza (M·L) delivery orders, one of two types of IU photo cards will be randomly given to the first 50,000 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

The photo card was given in limited quantities and contained a message expressing hope for a good new year with IU. A photo of IU is engraved on the front, and the back features a New Year’s message.

A Domino’s Pizza official said, “We hope that our customers will feel the New Year’s atmosphere and be filled with good luck through new products and promotions.”

