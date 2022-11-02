[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 02, 2022]On November 1, Zhai Weihua, secretary of the Xiangyuan County Party Committee in Changzhi City, Shanxi Province, fell from a building and died at the age of 53.

According to the official website of the Xiangyuan County Government in Changzhi City, the Xiangyuan County Party Committee Office issued an obituary late at night on November 1, saying that Zhai Weihua, Secretary of the Xiangyuan County Party Committee, died on November 1.

The obituary also stated that Zhai Weihua was seriously injured in a car accident on July 16 and was hospitalized. During the treatment, he was found to be suffering from depression. After many psychological counseling by experts, he still did not improve. He fell from a building at around 5 pm on November 1 and died at the age of 53.

According to public information, Zhai Weihua served as the deputy head of Changzi County, Shanxi Province; member of the Standing Committee of the Changzi County Party Committee, executive deputy head of the county; member of the Standing Committee of the Tunliu County Party Committee, executive deputy head of the county, and head of the county; deputy secretary of the Tunliu District Committee of Changzhi City, district head; Changzhi Secretary of the Municipal Tunliu District Party Committee; from July 2022, he will be the Secretary of the Xiangyuan County Party Committee of Changzhi City.

This incident sparked heated discussions among mainland netizens: “It’s depression again.” “Since it was a car accident and the injuries were serious, how did you fall from the building?” “The dead can’t speak.” , had a car accident on the 16th, was diagnosed with depression, and committed suicide…”

“See if the car accident is an accident or ‘intentional’.” “Offends people.” “There is definitely something behind this.” “The less the text is, the less simple the story is.” Leaders with this disorder should adjust their positions. First, cherish talents, and second, don’t let some people suffer from depression!”

In recent years, the phenomenon of “abnormal deaths” of CCP officials has been frequently exposed.

In July this year, the CCP official said that Zhou Wei, member of the Standing Committee of the Gansu Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, died of illness. However, mainland social media rumored that Zhou Wei had fallen from a building and died.

In April, Qian Wenxiong, director of the Information Center of the Shanghai Hongkou District Health and Health Commission, committed suicide in his office.

On April 27, Liao Guoxun, deputy secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee and mayor, was officially declared dead by the CCP because of a sudden illness. However, it was reported that he died by suicide.

