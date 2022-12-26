Zhao Jianjun’s “four nos and two straights” inspected the service guarantee work such as medical drugs for the masses

Thinking of what the people want and what the people need urgently, doing our best to ensure the stability of health and critical care

On December 24, Mayor Zhao Jianjun went to designated pharmacies, community service stations, professional hospitals, emergency centers, and takeaway delivery points with the method of “four nos and two straights” to check on-the-spot service guarantees such as medical drugs and material supply for the masses, and to visit and condolences Front-line medical staff, grassroots workers and urban security personnel. He emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the deployment of the city’s epidemic prevention and control work conference, think about the expectations of the masses and the needs of the masses, take multiple measures to strengthen the supply of medical equipment, improve medical treatment capabilities, maintain the smooth operation of the city, and solve the problems of citizens in their own shoes. In case of emergencies such as medical treatment and medicine, the “hard work index” of cadres is exchanged for the “health index” and “safety index” of the people, and meticulous measures are taken to ensure the stability of health care and critical illness prevention. Deputy Mayor Zhou Wendong and Municipal Secretary-General Chen Shoubin attended the inspection.

In order to effectively alleviate the current rapid growth in demand for antipyretics and other anti-epidemic medical materials, after various efforts, the city will continue to supply ibuprofen and other anti-epidemic drugs in 100 designated pharmacies in accordance with the principle of “fixed-point, limited, dismantling, and parity” from the 24th. Anti-epidemic materials such as fever medicines and antigens, N95 masks, thermometers, etc. Early in the morning when the sales started, Zhao Jianjun randomly came to the Jingli Dongyuan store of Sanpintang in Binhu District and the Xiyuanli store of Kyushu Pharmacy to check the drug sales process and distribution situation on the spot, and had in-depth exchanges with drug buyers. He urged pharmacies to optimize the work process in a timely manner while increasing the distribution of drugs, and consider every detail such as number issuance and queuing, so that the public can purchase drugs more orderly and conveniently.

Facing the pressure of increasing number of patients and downsizing of medical staff under the new situation of the epidemic, the city’s medical institutions and emergency centers have overcome difficulties and continued to fight to protect the lives and health of the masses. Zhao Jianjun walked into the outpatient hall and fever waiting room of the Municipal Children’s Hospital to learn more about the number of patients, waiting time, drug reserves, etc., communicated with the parents of children waiting for treatment, and asked the hospital to further do a good job in pre-examination and sorting, and do everything possible to reduce the waiting time of the masses. In particular, special channels should be established for children with high fever to ensure early treatment. In the city’s 120 emergency dispatch center, Zhao Jianjun inspected hotline handling, dispatch arrangements, and ambulance vehicle allocation on the spot, and made clear arrangements for further strengthening the city’s two-level ambulance team and efficiently coordinating the city’s emergency resources, requiring all efforts to accurately serve the masses, especially the elderly. The first aid needs of people, pregnant women, children, etc., with sufficient preparations to meet the needs of the people and respond to them.

In Chang’an Street, Huishan District, Zhao Jianjun inspected the operation of Huicheng Community Health Service Station and several convenient medical service points, and asked the grassroots to firmly grasp and focus on helping the masses solve practical difficulties, and further improve the community The function of the fever consultation room of the health station increases the delivery of urgently needed medicines, increases the time of diagnosis and treatment, and facilitates the nearby doctor. At the same time, it further expands the services of diagnosis, treatment, dispensing, emergency medicine delivery and other services at the convenient medical service points to effectively solve the urgent and untimely needs of nearby residents.

During the inspection, Zhao Jianjun also came to Meituan Food Delivery Olin Carrefour Station and YTO Express Wuxi Yanqiao Branch to chat with takeaway riders and express couriers to learn about daily delivery and the implementation of the city’s “three posts and four priorities” policy. Hearing that masks, antipyretics, traditional Chinese medicine and other anti-epidemic materials have been distributed, he asked relevant departments and territories to further increase their care and care, and implement policies and measures such as returning to work, stabilizing work and expanding work subsidies to everyone in a timely and full amount. Arrange supporting facilities such as “Little Brother Station” to provide heart-warming services for the city’s “ferrymen”.

On the afternoon of December 23, Zhao Jianjun presided over a special meeting to conduct in-depth research and deployment on the city’s medical and equipment supply work, and requested to further deepen the implementation of the entire process of “production, procurement, supply, and investment” of epidemic-related medical equipment to ensure that the masses are in need. There are medicines available. It is necessary to expand local production capacity, help local pharmaceutical and equipment manufacturers break through the difficulties of increasing production and expanding capacity, and quickly produce antigens, N95 masks, medicines and other materials at full capacity, and support qualified enterprises to localize the production of ibuprofen and paraacetyl Drugs in short supply such as aminophenols. It is necessary to expand procurement channels, strengthen active efforts at the national level and provinces, pay close attention to the active connection between key pharmaceutical companies and major production cities, and strive for supply of goods and increase reserves. In particular, it is necessary to increase the procurement of special drugs for children and pregnant women to ensure that Good special population medication needs. It is necessary to unblock the supply chain, compile the list of guaranteed supplies for the wholesale and retail of medicines and equipment in the city, and the “two lists” of control and monitoring products, do a good job in supply and demand comparison and supply organization in a timely manner, and improve the “5 pharmaceutical wholesale enterprises + 11 pharmaceutical Chain enterprises + 100 designated pharmacies” circulation guarantee system, continue to expand effective supply. Accurate and orderly distribution is required, and the “four-in-one” medical security system of medical institutions + designated pharmacies + convenient medical service points + special assistance for needy groups should be improved, more scarce and urgently needed medicines should be delivered accurately, and the “last 100 meters” of medical treatment for the masses should be opened up “. It is necessary to improve the promotion mechanism, implement the daily scheduling and reporting system for special work classes, and strengthen policy publicity and interpretation through multiple channels and forms, respond to the demands of the masses in a timely manner, dispel the doubts of the masses, and guide the masses to scientific epidemic prevention and rational drug use. (Xu Jinghui)