Zhaoling Branch of Municipal Market Supervision Bureau: Strengthen supervision and inspection to ensure gas safety in the jurisdiction_Luohe Municipal People’s Government

Municipal Market Supervision Bureau Zhaoling Branch: Increase supervision and inspection to ensure gas safety in the jurisdiction

Release date: 2023-06-25 08:37

Source: Zhaoling District

Print

In the past few days, the Zhaoling Branch of the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau has solidly carried out the supervision and inspection of gas cylinders in gas cylinder filling units, restaurants along the street, night markets and other crowded places to ensure that the safety production situation continues to be stable.

The bureau quickly conveyed the spirit of national, provincial, municipal and district safety production emergency video conferences, and required all institutes to earnestly improve their ideological understanding, solidly carry out the investigation and rectification of gas safety hazards, and effectively prevent gas accidents; with the institute as the unit, set up 7 inspection The joint emergency response, urban management, public security, street, etc., focus on the supervision and inspection of the use of gas cylinders in gas cylinder filling units within the jurisdiction, restaurants along the street, night markets and other crowded places. At the same time, increase the intensity of gas safety publicity, further strengthen and compact the main responsibility of gas users for safe production, and prevent gas safety accidents from happening.

Up to now, the bureau has inspected 5 gas cylinder filling units and 153 gas cylinder use units, found 15 potential safety hazards, seized 3 uninspected gas cylinders, and ordered the relevant units to rectify the safety problems found.

Editor: Zhaoling District

