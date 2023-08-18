Zhaoling District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau Enhances Institutional Cultural Construction to Create a Distinctive Service Brand

Zhaoling District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau is placing a strong emphasis on the cultural construction of institutions to create a distinctive service brand. Over recent years, the bureau has utilized the establishment and cultivation of institutional cultural brands to promote creativity and enhance the overall effectiveness of their work.

The bureau has focused on creating a characteristic cultural brand for the institution by displaying socialist core values and clean government aphorisms in government agency corridors, meeting rooms, and elevators. This integration of party building work and business work aims to create a cultural brand that combines “party building + human society” and fosters an atmosphere of integrity. Activities such as reciting the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promoting civilized units and employees contribute to enhancing the overall awareness and image of the bureau.

Professional ethics education has also been strengthened within the bureau. The incorporation of professional ethics education into daily training and the establishment of moral and etiquette cultural walls and service commitment bulletin boards aim to guide staff to root professional ethics in their hearts and implement them in their work.

In addition, Zhaoling District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau is striving to create a high-quality service brand for the community. They have established a service concept centered on “serving the people, being pragmatic, innovative, and efficient,” and continuously innovate service measures while enhancing staff’s service awareness and skills. By treating every person who comes to do business with enthusiasm, implementing a service commitment of “treating the post as a family and treating the people as relatives,” and adhering to the service standard of satisfying the masses, the bureau aims to provide practical and efficient services to the community. They actively visit enterprises in the area to understand employment needs and hold various recruitment activities, thus providing convenient and efficient human resources services for the enterprises.

Moreover, the bureau aims to create an innovative brand within the community. They have established an evaluation mechanism for innovative work and incentivize innovation through an innovative work award. The implementation of weekly supervision mechanisms and work promotion mechanisms has significantly improved work efficiency.

Overall, the Zhaoling District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau is committed to enhancing their cultural construction to create a distinctive service brand. Through their focus on institutional cultural brands, high-quality service, and innovation, they strive to bring their work to new heights and provide efficient and effective services for the community.

