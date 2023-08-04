Zhejiang Public Security Launches Successful Crackdown on Criminal Gangs and Cases

Zhejiang Public Security Launches Successful Summer Crackdown on Illegal Gangs

Hangzhou Net – August 4, 2023

Zhejiang Public Security has announced the successful completion of its summer public security crackdown and rectification operations, which aimed to ensure safety during the upcoming Asian Games. Since the launch of the operation in June, the province’s public security organs have made significant progress in combating crime, with a total of 1,589 illegal and criminal gangs destroyed and over 16,500 cases cracked.

At a press conference held by the Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department, it was revealed that the operation has led to the arrest of more than 31,500 criminal suspects and the apprehension of 4,619 fugitives. The achievements include the cracking of 31 homicide cases, maintaining a 100% detection rate for seven consecutive years.

In particular, the Zhejiang Public Security Bureau achieved significant success in combating major crimes, including gun crimes. A total of 220 criminal gangs were dismantled, and 53 suspects involved in gun crimes were arrested. A high-profile case named the “1992.12.18” homicide case in Wenling was successfully solved in July, with the suspect, Hu Moulin, who was serving a sentence in another province, brought back to Taiwan.

The operation also focused on addressing frequent summer crimes such as disturbances, thefts, drunk driving, and street bombing. As a result, 1,625 criminal suspects were arrested for disrupting public order, and 4,532 theft cases were cracked. The public security organs also successfully investigated and dealt with 16,500 cases of drunk driving and broke up six “street bombing” gangs.

The province’s public security organs also tackled crimes that affect people’s livelihoods, such as economic crimes, food and drug environmental offenses, and intellectual property crimes. A total of 2,490 economic crime suspects have been arrested, resulting in the recovery of economic losses of 369 million yuan. Additionally, 370 cases related to food, drug, environmental, and intellectual property crimes were investigated, leading to the arrests of 1,147 criminal suspects.

Furthermore, the public security organs have been actively combating new types of illegal crimes. A total of 11,900 suspects involved in telecommunications and network fraud have been apprehended, with over 71 million yuan in stolen money recovered. The operation also led to the destruction of 130 groups engaged in network hacking attacks, infringement of personal information, and other information network crimes. Within this category, five criminal organizations involved in Internet-based activities such as “naked chat extortion” and “Internet violence collection” were eliminated, resulting in the arrests of 53 suspects.

The successful summer operation conducted by Zhejiang Public Security demonstrates the provincial government’s commitment to maintaining public safety and cracking down on criminal activities. The efforts of the public security organs have significantly contributed to creating a secure environment for citizens and visitors during the Asian Games, which is expected to take place without major security concerns.

Source: Daily Business Daily

Author: Zhao Yue, Wu Jingjing

Reporter: Liu Xun

Editor: Chen Dong

