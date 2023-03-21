Home News Zorba 2023, the first episode is available — Environment
Zorba 2023, the first episode is available — Environment

Zorba 2023, the first episode is available — Environment

The series of episodes linked to the digital festival has begun Overbearing, the initiative born in the ambit of the Green Social Festival, which offers a weekly appointment to reflect on the issues of the environment, sustainability and health.

The TV show airs from March 16, 2023 on It is TV-Network 7 Emilia-Romagna (channel 10 of digital terrestrial) every Thursday at 10.30pm. The episodes are then published on Fridays on the Facebook pages of Green social Festivalthe Health Festival and Zorba.

Arpae participates for the fourth year in the television broadcast by taking care of the column “Listening to the environment“. Andrea Ranzi kicked off the insights into the various environmental issues who, in the episode dedicated to the environment and health, focused on the importance of monitoring of the effects of pollution on health in Emilia-Romagna and on the objectives of the “Air and health” project.

Watch the video of Ranzi’s intervention on the Arpae youtube channel.

