As of: 03/21/2023 6:45 p.m

Pauline Schäfer-Betz has to forego participation in the European Gymnastics Championships in Antalya due to injury.

Due to problems with the cervical spine, the 2017 balance beam world champion has only been able to train to a limited extent in the past few weeks, as the 26-year-old said on Instagram. “At the moment, a use in competition is unthinkable.” The European Championships in Turkey will take place from April 11th to 16th.

A few weeks ago, top performer Lukas Dauser canceled his participation in the European Gymnastics Championship. The vice world champion and Olympic silver medalist from Tokyo on parallel bars will be absent due to a shoulder injury.