Julian Andres Santa

Tomorrow at 2 in the afternoon, Deportivo Pereira will visit Once Caldas at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales, in what will be a new edition of the coffee classic, this time for date 10 of the Colombian League. One of the main novelties of the Matecañas will be the return of Juan Pablo Zuluaga, who paid a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards and returns at a time when the team needs him, since he has become one of the main game generators. in the team.

In addition, there is still a doubt as to whether striker Angelo Rodríguez can return yet or not yet, for this commitment in Caldas territory against the albos, where both squads need to add three.