0 Man City five goals

0 Man City five goals

Manchester City shoots RB Leipzig with a 7-0 thrashing of the Champions League. Erling Haaland is only the third player to score five goals in a premier class game. But in the championship, the miracle striker was not always able to help his team.

Erling Haaland in his historic triumph against RB Leipzig.

Dave Thompson / AP

Erling Haaland received a departure that every footballer dreams of. When he was substituted in the 63rd minute, the Manchester City striker ran off the field to applause from the crowd. His teammates held back to let him have the special moment alone.

