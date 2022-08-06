Zhejiang team beat Shenzhen away, ushered in three consecutive victories in the Chinese Super League and temporarily ranked 5th in the standings

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-06 07:19

On August 5, the 11th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League kicked off. This is the first round after the Chinese Super League announced the resumption of the home and away game system this season. The Zhejiang team visited the No. 2 court of the Wuyuanhe Stadium in Haikou to challenge the Shenzhen team. With Gaudí’s brace in the second half, he helped the Zhejiang team beat the Shenzhen team 2-0 away, ushering in a three-game winning streak. The team currently has 18 points and is temporarily ranked 5th in the standings.

Previously, both teams ended the first stage with a two-game winning streak. In the standings, Shenzhen team ranked 7th and Zhejiang team 8th. In this game, the Zhejiang team sent 3 foreign aids to start. Lucas and Liang Nuoheng partnered in the back line, captain Frank sat in the midfield, Evolo served as the striker, and Mu Xiekui came off the bench. To the delight of the fans, the former national gate Gu Chao returned from injury and started the game. Earlier, Gu Chao suffered a broken finger during training and missed the first ten rounds of competition.

After the start of the game, the Zhejiang team quickly launched an offensive, frequently threatening the gate of the Shenzhen team. In the first 20 minutes, the Zhejiang team had a total of 6 shot attempts, but they never broke the Shenzhen team’s gate. The second half changed sides and fought again. The opportunity appeared in the 52nd minute of the game. The Zhejiang team launched a counterattack. Dong Yu made a cross from the right. Cheng Jin hit the goal and was saved by the Shenzhen goalkeeper. Gaudi scored his first goal of the season. , Zhejiang 1:0 lead Shenzhen. In the 63rd minute, Dong Yu plugged in and Gaudi grabbed the spot in front of the door again, 2:0!

On August 12th, the Zhejiang team will usher in their first home game after returning to the Chinese Super League at the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center. The opponent is the Guangzhou team. For fans who plan to go to the home to watch the game, the club issued an appeal: “I hope everyone can wear the team uniform, or the green clothes of the same color as the home jersey, and create a home atmosphere for the Zhejiang team in Huzhou.”

