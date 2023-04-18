1: 2 against Braunschweig: St. Pauli leaves the HSV template in the promotion battle

Status: 04/17/2023 00:00

FC St. Pauli didn’t use a blunder by Hamburger SV in the fight for promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga – there was a home defeat against Eintracht Braunschweig.

Due to the 1:2 (0:2) against Braunschweig St. Pauli missed it after ten wins in a row as the previous fourth in the table to come within three points of the table third Hamburger SV. HSV lost to 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday. Düsseldorf also overtook St. Pauli in the table.

St. Pauli will now play at Hamburger SV on Friday (April 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.). In addition to the usual explosiveness of the city duel, both teams meet in the promotion battle.

Braunschweig, on the other hand, made an important step in the relegation battle with goals from Maurice Multhaup (1st minute) and Manuel Wintzheimer (25th) when Jakov Medic (85th) conceded and is now five points ahead of the relegation place. On Saturday (8.30 p.m.) Braunschweig will host 1. FC Magdeburg with the same number of points.

Braunschweig in the lead from the first minute

Eintracht scored the first goal after 41 seconds. Anthony Ujah had already stumbled the ball in the penalty area, but the ball came to Multhaup, whose deflected shot ended up in the goal. As a result, St. Pauli remained the clearly dominant team and determined the game, but Braunschweig increased.

Wintzheimer benefited from an assist by Ujah and literally hammered the ball into the right corner from a half-left position in the penalty area (25′). St. Pauli stayed close, but captain Leart Paqarada missed the best chance to come back in the 44th minute when he fired just wide after a corner.

St. Pauli only comes to the connection

St. Pauli remained superior after the break, but initially continued to fail. In the 52nd minute, Oladapo Afolayan prepared the great opportunity to come back, but Daschner fired just wide of the left post from four yards out. Afolayan scored a little later, but was offside (59′). Ujah missed Braunschweig’s 3-0 lead in the 61st minute.

Braunschweig’s Anton Donkor got the ball in the 82nd minute, but referee Robert Hartmann decided against a penalty after looking at the pictures. However, St. Pauli got close again: Jakov Medic converted a put-down by Marcel Hartel from seven meters (85th).

For St. Pauli, a winning streak of ten games broke. A win could have surpassed Karlsruher SC’s record of ten consecutive wins from the 1986/87 season instead of continuing to share the record with KSC.