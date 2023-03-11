Home Sports 1. FC Cologne – Bochum 0: 2: VfL creates liberation
1. FC Cologne – Bochum 0: 2: VfL creates liberation

1. FC Cologne – Bochum 0: 2: VfL creates liberation

With their backs to the wall, VfL Bochum has solved its week-long goal blockade and left the bottom of the Bundesliga table. The team coached by Thomas Letsch won 2-0 (1-0) at 1. FC Köln on Friday evening, it was the first win after four defeats without a goal of their own.

Kevin Stöger (9th) was the man for the turnaround, his badly shaky penalty kick found its way into the Cologne goal and freed Bochum. Ersan Masovic later increased (76th).

“We made a lot of slight mistakes in all areas. The boys invested a lot, but there was always a centimeter missing somewhere. Now it’s my job as a coach to offer solutions,” said Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart DAZN.

“Today we gave it our all and finally scored the goals. But that’s just the beginning, we haven’t achieved anything yet,” said Bochum’s Christopher Antwi-Adjei.

FC striker Davie Selke mourned the missed chances: “A well-deserved victory for Bochum? I don’t see it that way. Luck isn’t on our side right now. We were very present.”

VfL Bochum wins only for the second time at 1. FC Köln

Only for the second time in the 31st attempt did VfL win a Bundesliga guest game in Cologne, jumping ahead of the other games of the day in the extremely tight basement to 14th place. Cologne is 12th in the table. Although they are still eight points ahead of the relegation zone, they have to look further down after just one win in the last eight games.

Bochum’s coach Letsch had already announced a trend-setting game during the week, he said they wanted to “press the reset button” – but the starting conditions were not ideal. The team bus was stuck in a heavy traffic jam around the stadium in Müngersdorf, VfL arrived with a significant delay and only had about half an hour to warm up.

See also  3rd league live today on TV, live stream and live ticker

And at least the start of the game seemed to be expected: after just 30 seconds, Cologne’s Ellyes Skhiri completed a dangerous shot – but Manuel Riemann, who had recently slipped up in the 0:2 against Schalke, held.

