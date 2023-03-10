One day before Christmas Eve, the father of Magdeburg’s second division striker Kai Brünker was last seen. Extensive searches by the police were unsuccessful. Now walkers seem to have found the body of the 61-year-old.

Dhe autopsy of a corpse, which is probably the missing father of the Magdeburg soccer professional Kai Brünker, will probably take some time. According to the police headquarters in Constance, the result will only be announced in the course of the coming week. The body had been in the water for more than two months and was therefore more difficult to identify, a spokesman for the authority said on Friday.

The forensic pathologists want to confirm the identity via the DNA and a so-called dental chart comparison. The police spokesman said a phone and identification documents were found on the dead person that referred to the 61-year-old. The physique was also right. The police assume an accident.

Walkers found the missing man’s body on Thursday in the Brigach River in Donaueschingen (Schwarzwald-Baar district). He was then rescued by the fire department. Forensic scientists examined the location. The man was last seen the day before Christmas Eve in downtown Villingen, Baden. Since then he had disappeared. A large search operation with police divers and helicopters at the end of December was also unsuccessful. At the beginning of March, more than 100 officers searched a forest area in Brigachtal south of Villingen-Schwenningen (Schwarzwald-Baar district), it was said.

Kai Brünker has been playing for 1. FC Magdeburg since 2020 and is a striker for the second division team there. He had asked for information via Instagram.