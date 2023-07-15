1. FC Union, Rani Khedira: “Financially, I had other options”

Ask: Can Union, who lost out to Belgium representative Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League round of 16 in March, be able to keep up in the Champions League?

Rani Khedira: Of course, the quality in the Champions League is significantly higher again. But in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, we have teams that are regularly in the Champions League. And we’ve been able to keep up with all of them in recent years. But we have to be clear: the games in the Bundesliga at the weekend should be bigger games for us than during the week in Europe in order to play in the Bundesliga again in the 2024/25 season.

Ask: In the Champions League, Union will move from the Alte Försterei to the Olympiastadion, the home ground of local rivals Hertha BSC. A disadvantage?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

