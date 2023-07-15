Home » Serious boy electrocuted by electric cables on railway – News
Serious boy electrocuted by electric cables on railway

Serious boy electrocuted by electric cables on railway

He touched electric cables while he was with his friends in the railway area and was electrocuted, thrown a couple of meters away. It happened around three o’clock last night in Opicina, on the Trieste Karst: the protagonist of the story is a 14-year-old boy who was near the tracks between some carriages with friends of the same age. The boy was later taken to the hospital and his condition is serious. The dynamics of the story are not yet clear, on which he is investigating the polfer together with the police officers.

