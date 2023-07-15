Larry Hryb, aka “Major Nelson,” Departs Microsoft After 20 Years of Service

Larry Hryb, also known as “Major Nelson,” is set to leave his position as Microsoft’s senior director of corporate communications after more than two decades with the company. Hryb made the announcement on his personal Twitter account, leaving fans and colleagues surprised by the news.

During his time at Microsoft, Hryb played a crucial role in promoting Xbox news and developments under his famous alter ego, “Major Nelson.” His presence and dedication to the gaming community have made him a beloved figure among players.

While Hryb did not provide any details about his post-Microsoft plans, he did mention that the official Xbox Podcast, which he currently hosts, will be undergoing a revamp and returning with a fresh look this summer.

Hryb’s career at Microsoft began in 2001 when he joined as the editor-in-chief of MSN Music. In 2003, he transitioned to the Xbox team, where he continued to connect with players and provide updates on the latest Xbox trends and innovations. His dedication to the brand and his ability to unite players around Xbox have been highly appreciated both within the company and among the gaming community.

The moniker “Major Nelson” was inspired by the character Major Anthony Nelson from the popular 1965 TV comedy “I Dream of Jeannie.” Larry Hagman portrayed the character, and Hryb adopted the name as a way to engage with Xbox fans and create a persona that resonated with them.

As Hryb prepares to bid farewell to Microsoft, fans are left to wonder what the future holds for both him and the Xbox community. It is evident, however, that his contributions to the gaming world will not be forgotten, and his departure marks the end of an era within the Xbox team.