In South Korea 24 people died and more than 6,000 were evacuated due to the floods of recent days

In the last three days in South Korea there have been very heavy rains that have caused floods in different areas of the country. The floods caused landslides and the death of at least 24 people; there are still several missing and the number of dead could rise in the next few hours. The most worrying situation is that of the North Chungcheong province, in the center of the country, where the Gosean city dam no longer contains all the rainwater. Local authorities have ordered the evacuation of more than 6,000 people who live in the surrounding areas.

