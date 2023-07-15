100% electric motor and over 600 HP of power

Hyundai has finally unveiled the long-awaited N version of the IONIQ 5 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, causing great excitement among fans of electric performance cars. This debut marks the beginning of a new era for Hyundai, where cornering performance becomes a focal point for electric cars.

The IONIQ 5 N represents a radical breakthrough. Thanks to important aesthetic and technical changes, this N version is lower, wider and more aggressive than the original. The 21-inch forged aluminum wheels and high-grip Pirelli P-Zero tires (275/35 R 21) help improve the car’s road holding and agility.

Outside, the IONIQ 5 N stands out with its N Mask front grille, which gives it an even sportier and more aggressive look. The front air deflector with three active flaps helps keep the car battery always at the right temperature. At the rear, Hyundai N has placed a wing-type spoiler, diffuser and air intake, optimizing airflow and overall aerodynamics. The attention to detail is evident, with signature colors such as Glossy Blue and Performance Blue Matte, paired with bright orange accents around the rear.

The interior of the IONIQ 5 N is designed with a clear focus on performance. The sports seats offer optimal support during dynamic driving, while the fixed center console design accentuates the sporty atmosphere of the cabin. Hyundai has used sustainable materials such as recyclable paper for the door moldings and recycled polyethylene-based Alcantara for the seat covers. Even the yarns used for the internal fabrics are made from recycled PET plastic bottles.

The ‘N’ branded steering wheel is a distinctive element in the cabin, with four dedicated buttons, two of which can be customized to the driver’s preference. The other two buttons control the electric car’s four dedicated driving modes and activate the “N Grin Boost” (NGB) option, which allows you to take advantage of the instantaneous acceleration of the two electric motors to maximize the vehicle’s power and torque for 10 seconds.

Hyundai has also paid particular attention to the chassis and driving dynamics of the IONIQ 5 N. Thanks to important structural reinforcements, including additional welds and structural adhesives, the car offers greater rigidity, ensuring precise and responsive driving. The Integrated Drive Axles (IDA) have been specially designed to handle the high torque delivered by the two electric motors, inspired by the competition vehicles of the World Rally Championship. The steering column has been optimized to offer greater responsiveness, allowing drivers to enjoy an even more engaging drive.

The IONIQ 5 N is equipped with an Electronically Controlled Suspension System (ECS) which allows the damping force to be adjusted dynamically, improving the vehicle’s handling and stability. In addition, the Electronic Stability Control (ESC Sport) system helps maintain stability when cornering by detecting loss of traction and selectively applying the brakes to the wheels. This system can be deactivated for those wishing to experience even more sporty and adrenaline-pumping driving.

Despite all these performance improvements, Hyundai has yet to reveal two crucial pieces of information: the range of the IONIQ 5 N and its retail price. Details will be announced later, when Hyundai gets closer to full-scale production of this new N version, thus meeting the expectations of high-performance electric car enthusiasts.

