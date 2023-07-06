10th National Minority Traditional Sports Games Kick Off in Siziwang Banner, Showcasing National Unity and Cultural Charm

The 10th National Minority Traditional Sports Games of the Autonomous Region kicked off in the Gegentala Grassland of Siziwang Banner on July 5. The event attracted 380 teams from 31 teams from 10 league cities in the region, bringing together athletes for a grand competition.

Under the theme of “Colorful Ulanqab Harmonious National Gathering,” this year’s sports meeting is a comprehensive mass sports event that aims to showcase national unity and lead the style of a new era. The three-day competition schedule in Siziwang Banner includes various competitions and performances such as horse racing, camel racing, men’s three arts, and camel ball performances.

The opening ceremony started with the lively “Drums Welcome the Prosperity.” The performance showcased the unique charm of Chinese excellent traditional culture through the distinctive Matouqin, singing, and dancing. The cultural program integrated multiculturalism and demonstrated national unity, providing a visual feast for the audience.

On the same day, several competitions took place, including the 1,000-meter, 5,000-meter, and 8,000-meter speed horse racing, the 5,400-meter camel racing, and wrestling, one of the three men’s arts. After intense competition, players from teams representing Hulunbuir, Ulanqab, and Bayannaoer emerged as the winners in the horse racing categories. Additionally, the team from Bayannaoer city secured the first prize in the 5,400-meter camel race.

The event received praise and recognition for its promotion of traditional sports and the gathering of athletes from diverse backgrounds. The organizers of the games hope that this grand event will continue to foster national unity and inspire the athletes to push their boundaries in the pursuit of excellence.

