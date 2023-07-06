Playoff attendance figures for the LBA Finals

The UnipolSai Serie A playoffs (28 matches in all) ended with a total of 184,557 spectators for an average per game of 6,591 and a filling percentage of 80% compared to capacity.

The data is above all the result of the 7 championship final matches between EA7 Emporio Armani Milano and Virtus Segafredo Bologna which attracted 77,309 spectators with an average of 11,044.

Also important are the numbers of the quarter-finals (66,864 for an average of 4,457) and the semi-finals (40,384 for an average of 6,730).

The 28 play-off matches produced total proceeds of €3,834,836, of which €2,136,454 for the final series.

