Original Title: Today’s News “Lee Jong Suk Admits His Romance Card with IU”

#1 Lee Jong Suk admits to being in love with IU

Jin and Lee Jong Suk have known each other for a long time (10 years), and the two have recently developed from colleagues to lovers. I hope fans can look at their relationship with warm eyes. On July 31, Lee Jong Suk’s agency released the news of his relationship with IU through an official report. The agency said, “The relationship between the actor Lee Jong Suk and IU has recently developed from a close colleague relationship to a lover relationship, and they are continuing to have a sincere relationship.” “I hope everyone will support Lee Jong Suk and let the two continue their beautiful love.”

IU, whose real name is Li Zhien, is a foreign solo female singer who debuted as a singer. She is both a singer, an actor, and a host. It can be said that with the blessing of such multiple identities, Li Zhien’s popularity both abroad and in the mainland is very high. Lee Jong Suk has outstanding appearance, superb acting skills, and has won many awards; he has starred in the recent hit drama “Blackened Lawyer”, sweet drama “Pinocchio”, “W-Two Worlds” and so on. The image is handsome, tall and highly recognizable. He has a huge fan base in the mainland, and he is the “god” and “husband” in the hearts of many girls.

On July 31st, Lee Jong Suk admitted his relationship with IU: Lee Jong Suk posted photos of his relationship with IU, and Lee Jong Suk boldly disclosed his relationship. It can be said that Lee Jong Suk is very responsible, whether he treats the other half of IU or fans, Lee Jong Suk does not lie. In the entertainment industry, celebrities have various ways to disclose their relationships. For example, when Lee Jong Suk disclosed his relationship, he was simple and clear, directly saying that IU is my girlfriend. The romances exposed by D Agency are all real. It seems that Lee Jong Suk and IU are really in love.

