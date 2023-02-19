Home Business US stocks before the market: Dow futures fell more than 100 points Applied Materials expects AI chips to become a new power provider for the industry Investing.com
Business

US stocks before the market: Dow futures fell more than 100 points Applied Materials expects AI chips to become a new power provider for the industry Investing.com

by admin
US stocks before the market: Dow futures fell more than 100 points Applied Materials expects AI chips to become a new power provider for the industry Investing.com
© Reuters. U.S. stocks before market: Dow futures fall more than 100 points

Investing.com – U.S. stock futures fell before the market on Friday (17th), as recent positive economic data and hawkish comments from Fed officials dampened traders’ expectations that the round of tightening will last longer and the economic recession concerns.

In the previous trading day, , fell 1.26%, fell 1.38%, and fell 1.78%. down 0.22%.

As of 21:00 Beijing time (08:00 am Eastern Time), Investing.com’s U.S. stock quotes showed that the U.S. stocks fell 137.0 points or about 0.41% to 33,558.00 points; fell 23.35 points or about 0.57% to 4,066.90 points ; down 98.3 points, or about 0.79%, to 12,344.20 points.

Premarket stocks

DoorDash (NYSE: ) rose 5.03%, benefiting from the board’s approval of a $750 million buyback program.

Sports betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: ) rose 8.53% after the company’s fourth quarter was weaker than expected and it raised its sales guidance for 2023.

Deere shares (NYSE: ) rose 2.21%. Revenue in the first quarter increased by 32%, exceeding expectations. The company also raised its 2023 performance guidance. The company said that despite negative factors such as drought, the epidemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, demand for agricultural machinery remained strong.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: ) rose 1.4%, with stronger-than-expected first-quarter results and second-quarter guidance as the company expects AI chips to support sales.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: ) fell 0.65%, following a train carrying a hazardous material in Norfolk Southern derailed in Ohio two weeks ago Derailment outside Detroit, Michigan.

Royal Philips NV ADR (NYSE: ) fell 2.69% as Philips recalled ventilators again due to possible serious injury and death, and the FDA listed the incident as the most serious.

See also  Gas, rationing idea to survive the winter. Here is where it is consumed and how it can be saved

Manchester United (NYSE: ) rose 2.8% after people familiar with the matter said a consortium including Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar and the former head of the Qatar Investment Authority, was preparing to pay around 5 billion pounds ($6 billion). The price to buy Manchester United.

Life Storage Inc (NYSE: ) rejected an $11 billion takeover bid from Public Storage, citing a “significant undervaluation” of the company and its future growth prospects.

Modern Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell 5.55%, after trial data showed that Moderna’s mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 was less effective than expected.

Susan Wojcicki, chief executive of YouTube, owned by Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: ), has announced her resignation.

According to reports, Bank of America (NYSE: ) plans to cut jobs in its investment banking division. The number is still under discussion, and 200 people may be affected.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.91%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.83%. Netflix (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.88%, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.66%, Amazon (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.51%, and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.09%.

Chinese stocks

China Internet ETF KraneShares CSI China Internet (NYSE: ) fell 2.13%.

Baidu (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) fell 3.05%. Baidu Wisdom Cloud announced that “Wen Xin Yi Yan” will provide external services through Baidu Wisdom Cloud, taking the lead in landing in content and information-related industries and scenarios.

Weilai Automobile (NYSE:) (HK:) fell 1.08%, Ideal Automobile (NASDAQ:) (HK:) fell 1.78%, and Xiaopeng Motors (NYSE:) (HK:) fell 2.06%. Mavericks Electric (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.21%.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) fell 0.53%, and iQiyi (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.94%.

See also  German exports and the Delta variant hold back the stock exchanges, in Milan luxury is down

Alibaba (NYSE:) (HK: ) fell 1.81%, JD.com (NASDAQ:) (HK: ) fell 1.65%, and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: ) fell 2.07%.

NetEase (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) fell 4.17%.

other markets


financial report

Premarket: Cowen (NASDAQ: ), Bit Mining (NYSE: ).

For all today’s financial reports, please visit Investing.comEarnings Calendar

Economic Data and Events

21:30 Beijing time (08:30 am EST)

For more economic information, please visit Investing.comeconomic calendar

【This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App】

recommended readingread

Editor: Liu Chuan

You may also like

Soros dictates Progressives’ agenda: ‘Launch counterattack on Russia’

Pensions March 2023, increases and arrears arrive: here’s...

Single check late February. But there is a...

Bonus 200 and 150 euros, INPS runs for...

Suspected iPhone 15 Pro real machine photos leaked!Apple...

“Green Deal? A mix of ideology and demagoguery....

Superbonus and Montaruli, tension in the government. Mulè:...

The world’s 10th Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera...

Superbonus and Montaruli, tension in the government. Mulè:...

“Green Deal? A mix of ideology and demagoguery....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy