Investing.com – U.S. stock futures fell before the market on Friday (17th), as recent positive economic data and hawkish comments from Fed officials dampened traders’ expectations that the round of tightening will last longer and the economic recession concerns.

In the previous trading day, fell 1.26%, fell 1.38%, and fell 1.78%.

As of 21:00 Beijing time (08:00 am Eastern Time), Investing.com's U.S. stock quotes showed that the U.S. stocks fell 137.0 points or about 0.41% to 33,558.00 points; fell 23.35 points or about 0.57% to 4,066.90 points; down 98.3 points, or about 0.79%, to 12,344.20 points.

Premarket stocks

DoorDash (NYSE: ) rose 5.03%, benefiting from the board’s approval of a $750 million buyback program.

Sports betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: ) rose 8.53% after the company’s fourth quarter was weaker than expected and it raised its sales guidance for 2023.

Deere shares (NYSE: ) rose 2.21%. Revenue in the first quarter increased by 32%, exceeding expectations. The company also raised its 2023 performance guidance. The company said that despite negative factors such as drought, the epidemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, demand for agricultural machinery remained strong.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: ) rose 1.4%, with stronger-than-expected first-quarter results and second-quarter guidance as the company expects AI chips to support sales.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: ) fell 0.65%, following a train carrying a hazardous material in Norfolk Southern derailed in Ohio two weeks ago Derailment outside Detroit, Michigan.

Royal Philips NV ADR (NYSE: ) fell 2.69% as Philips recalled ventilators again due to possible serious injury and death, and the FDA listed the incident as the most serious.

Manchester United (NYSE: ) rose 2.8% after people familiar with the matter said a consortium including Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar and the former head of the Qatar Investment Authority, was preparing to pay around 5 billion pounds ($6 billion). The price to buy Manchester United.

Life Storage Inc (NYSE: ) rejected an $11 billion takeover bid from Public Storage, citing a “significant undervaluation” of the company and its future growth prospects.

Modern Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell 5.55%, after trial data showed that Moderna’s mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 was less effective than expected.

Susan Wojcicki, chief executive of YouTube, owned by Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: ), has announced her resignation.

According to reports, Bank of America (NYSE: ) plans to cut jobs in its investment banking division. The number is still under discussion, and 200 people may be affected.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.91%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.83%. Netflix (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.88%, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.66%, Amazon (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.51%, and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.09%.

Chinese stocks

China Internet ETF KraneShares CSI China Internet (NYSE: ) fell 2.13%.

Baidu (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) fell 3.05%. Baidu Wisdom Cloud announced that “Wen Xin Yi Yan” will provide external services through Baidu Wisdom Cloud, taking the lead in landing in content and information-related industries and scenarios.

Weilai Automobile (NYSE:) (HK:) fell 1.08%, Ideal Automobile (NASDAQ:) (HK:) fell 1.78%, and Xiaopeng Motors (NYSE:) (HK:) fell 2.06%. Mavericks Electric (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.21%.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) fell 0.53%, and iQiyi (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.94%.

Alibaba (NYSE:) (HK: ) fell 1.81%, JD.com (NASDAQ:) (HK: ) fell 1.65%, and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: ) fell 2.07%.

NetEase (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) fell 4.17%.

