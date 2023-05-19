Home » At some point, saving at VW will no longer help
At some point, saving at VW will no longer help

That’s why Thomas Schäfer, head of the VW brand, now wants to save billions. In a recent email to employees, he wrote: “We see that our brand is not yet economically sound enough.” That’s what you would call an understatement. Actually, he should have written: “Others offer similarly good cars for half the price. I don’t have to explain to you that this can’t go well for much longer. At some point the train will have left, and then austerity programs will no longer help.”

