We are accustomed to the figure of Monsignor Georg Gänswein, Joseph Ratzinger’s historical personal secretary since the days of his office as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. There was much talk of him in the aftermath of the death of Benedict XVI also because of the book, Nothing but the truth (Edizioni Piemme), co-written with the journalist Saverio Gaeta and which caused furious controversy for his confessions on the difficult relationship with Francesco. Alongside the German Pope, however, from September 2007 until February 2013 there was also monsignor Alfred Xuerebhis second secretary and now apostolic nuncio to South Korea.

The other secretary

Shortly after the death of Benedict XVI, in addition to Gänswein’s book, Xuereb’s book was also released, a diary of his years alongside the German Pope. In his My days with Benedict XVI (Edizioni San Paolo) we find a portrait of an unpublished Ratzinger, told in everyday life of lunches, masses, walks and with unpublished photographs of private moments. Some details recounted return an unedited image to the general public of the last European Pontiff: his humorfor example, or the love of cats and teddy bears.

This last passion, moreover, is intertwined with probably the most important event in the history of the Church in recent centuries: the resignation from the Petrine ministry. In the final days of the pontificate, in preparation for the move to the monastery Mother of the ChurchXuereb recalls in the book that Benedict XVI had immediately thought about having the two move to the new residence teddy bears which dated back to his childhood and which had been given to him by his mother.

On March 2, 2013, while the papal family was at Castelgandolfo waiting to hear the outcome of the conclave, the Maltese prelate notes a detail that struck him about Benedict XVI’s attitude while the media and the faithful are still in shock over the events. “If I needed confirmation of the Holy Father’s peace of mind – writes Xuereb – this was given to me this morning, when he showed me where he placed his two historic teddy bears.

The shocking announcement of his resignation

The testimony of the Maltese nuncio is also important as regards the announcement of the resignation. Benedict XVI, in fact, chose to inform him a few days before the historic consistory of February 11, 2013. Precisely Tuesday February 5: Ratzinger summoned him to his office and, without too many frills, immediately advised him of his decision. This is how Xuereb recalls it in the book: “ I’m going to live – he explains to me calmly – in the former cloistered monastery in the Vatican Gardens which is currently being renovated. But you, Monsignor, will remain with the new Pope Indeed, the Maltese prelate later became Francis’ secretary, fulfilling the transitional role that Monsignor Mechyslav Mokshytskyi. Therefore, the new Argentine Pope accepted that last decision of his predecessor and kept Xuereb at his side until 2018, when he appointed him apostolic nuncio in Korea and Mongolia and elevated him to the rank of archbishop.

The testimony of the former personal secretary on his reaction to the news of the news is interesting resignation. He writes in his diary: “ As I become aware of Benedict’s decision, I feel like crying. While the Pope was speaking to me, for a moment I thought of telling him to reconsider, but then I held back, also because I saw the Holy Father serene and I was sure that he had considered the decision for a long time in his prayers. Also, I didn’t want to rekindle the turmoil that he’s certainly been experiencing lately “.

Xuereb’s is the umpteenth confirmation of serenity and at the same time of the determination with which Benedict XVI announced the historic step backwards to his closest collaborators. The importance of the diary lies above all in the small things relating to the big things: for example, the story of the lunch following the news of his resignation is significant in which – recalls Xuereb – the Pope tried to dilute the climate with jokes about a cardinal of a certain age arrived out of breath at a meeting with him. It reads in the book: “ The Holy Father commented with sentiments of sympathy: “There are two reasons, he is fat and he is old!”. And knowing that the Holy Father never liked practicing sports, I allowed myself a joke: “Allow me to add another reason: perhaps he was out of breath because he didn’t practice any sport!”. To which the Pope immediately replied: “If he had played sports, he would have already died!” “.

Ratzinger’s humor in those hours preceding the consistory of 11 February 2013 contrasted with the anxiety of Xuereb and the other members of the papal family. A situation that was repeated in the lunch following that public announcement during which, still moved, the Maltese secretary tried to strike up a conversation on what happened: “I’ll throw in an observation: «Holy Father, but you appeared very calm while you pronounced your act of renunciation…». «Yes», ​​Benedetto replies resolutely. Not a word more. remarks”.

The conclave and the telephone

In the following days, the Pope’s secretariat was inundated with requests for private audiences and found itself having to deal with the numerous letters of affection that arrived from all over the world. In his diary we find the stories of fundamental scenes seen in first person such as the farewell to the Apostolic Palace and the journey on thehelicopter from San Pietro to Castel Gandolfo. Xuereb remained at Benedict XVI’s side on that historic flight.

On March 5, 2013, when the cardinals began the general congregations in view of entering the Sistine Chapel, the Maltese prelate was the protagonist of an intense episode in the calm and at the same time surreal atmosphere of Castel Gandolfo. His diary reads: “This morning the Holy Father handed over his Fisherman’s ring which in the past, in the event of the Pope’s death, was destroyed. Now it is only scratched: it is the sign that the Pope who wore it is no longer the reigning Pope Yesterday, when he brought it to his office to deliver it, I asked him if I could kiss him one last time, and he agreed. I noticed that he was pleased with my request.”

conclave roll, Xuereb he says that Benedict XVI lived it “with much expectation” and that it was “eager to know who would succeed him”. The papal family waited for the white smoke in prayer and learned the name of the new elect from television, like everyone else. Concentrated on the small screen, they did not notice the telephone ringing just before the appearance of the new Pope from the loggia. Francesco who – says Xuereb – wanted to greet his predecessor before introducing himself to the crowd, but without success.

A phone call only postponed. Francis, in fact, at the end of his first greeting in St. Peter’s Square, called Castel Gandolfo again and it was Xuereb himself who passed the mobile telephone to the ear of the Pope Emeritus. The testimony of the Maltese secretary is historic because Monsignor Gänswein, referring to this phone call, he explained that he had not heard the contents. Xuereb, on the other hand, listened to what Francis and his predecessor said to each other and reports it in his diary. “Thank you, Holy Father – and hearing Benedict say this already aroused admiration – I thank you that you immediately thought of me and I promise from now on my obedience and my prayers”. Hearing him say this edified me greatly”.

Therefore, Ratzinger immediately wanted to reiterate to that successor who now had a name what he had said on February 28 to the cardinals summoned to the Sala Clementina for their leave: his promise of unconditional reverence and obedience.

A filial relationship

Monsignor Xuereb’s testimony on the sensational give up of ten years ago is precious because it gives a good idea of ​​the serenity and, at the same time, of the conviction with which Benedict XVI made his decision, as well as how he accepted the outcome of the conclave without hesitation and without any interference.

In a recent public speech that Ratzinger’s former private secretary kindly sent to the writer, it is highlighted how those moments were “ lived with admirable inner peace, fruit of His intimate union of faith with God “. The renunciation of the Petrine ministry, Monsignor Xuereb said, “ it was not, as one heard, a lack of courage; it was instead an act of love for the Church “of which he himself has” experienced firsthand the audacity “.

The diary of the Maltese prelate has historical value for the direct testimonies relating to the days before and after 11 February 2013 but will certainly be appreciated by those who want to know the unedited face of Benedict XVI told in his daily life, bylove for animals to fidelity to friends, from attachment to his brother and family memories to the sensitivity he showed towards his collaborators.

All reported by the voice of a priest – now archbishop – who does not hide his admiration and joy for the filial relationship that in six years had come to be created with the German Pope. What Xuereb writes in his diary on October 28, 2010, with Benedict XVI still alive, is emblematic: “The Pope has a special relationship with the santi. For him they are not distant, but they are part of daily life. Sometimes I think he already lives in heaven!”